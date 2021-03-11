A jury has delivered their verdict in the case of the State of Idaho vs. Tyler Rambo.
Rambo was found not guilty of charges of Attempted Murder 2nd degree and not guilty of Aggravated Assault, but guilty on three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.
Rambo was facing charges stemming from events on the 4th of July 2019, where Rambo brought a gun to City Park in Coeur d'Alene looking for revenge on a man who had previously assaulted him, the prosecution argued.
After running into the man, Rambo fired his gun in the air as a warning shot, the defense argued. Rambo was charged with 2nd degree attempted murder and aggravated assault, the charges he was found not guilty of, for that initial encounter.
Police would then catch up to Rambo, saying that he was running away with them with the gun still in his hand. The prosecution argued that Rambo refused to comply with commands, and was then tased by officers. The prosecution argues that while he was being tased, Rambo fired the gun at officers. Rambo was then shot by the officers, being hit 14 times. The three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer came from Rambo's confrontation with law enforcement.
