After a jury found her son guilty on three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Tyler Rambo's mother says she doesn't think it was a fair ruling.
"I'm not sure how I felt after the verdict," Nicole Ellis wrote to KHQ in a statement, "Mixed emotions. Confusing. The truth should have set him free. So much for the 'justice' system."
Rambo was also facing charges of second degree attempted murder and aggravated assault, charges of which he was found not guilty.
The charges stemmed from a 4th of July celebration at City Park in Coeur d'Alene in 2019. Rambo brought a gun to the park, the defense argued, for protection from a man, Jawaun Anderson, he had lost a fight against the week prior.
Rambo and Anderson got into an altercation, that's when the defense argued that Rambo fired his gun in the air to make the assault stop. That's what led to the second degree attempted murder charge. Rambo was also accused of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing the gun in the face of Jazmin Smith, Anderson's then-girlfriend, though the defense argued this was in self defense.
Rambo then ran from the scene of the initial shooting to avoid another attack, the defense claimed. The prosecution argued he was running from police. Officers caught up to Rambo at the basketball courts, where Rambo put his hands in the air but refused to drop the gun.
Police ended up tasing Rambo, and moments later, his gun went off. Officers returned fire, hitting Rambo more than 14 times. Rambo was charged and found guilty of three counts of Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer for that confrontation with law enforcement. The jury would also add assault with a deadly weapon for all three counts.
Rambo will be back in front of a judge on May 28th for sentencing.
The entire statement from Ellis can be read below:
I can’t speak for Tyler. But I know with those body cams being shown in court, we all had much different expectations