Typo discovered on millions of newly-minted Australian bank notes

An embarrassing typo has been discovered on millions of Australian fifty dollar bills.
The mistake was only discovered after a listener on the radio sent a station a magnified photo of the reserve bank note, highlighting the word "responsibility" that was misspelled three times.
The Reserve Bank of Australia says the bill is the most widely circulated in the court, accounting for nearly half the total value of other bills in use.
The bills were put into circulation back in October, incorporating new security features to deter counterfeiting and tactile elements for the visually impaired.
The orange bills feature a head shot of Edith Cowan, the first woman elected to an Australian Legislature. The typo appears in an excerpt of Cowan's maiden speech to Western Australia's Parliament.
The Central Bank is aware of the error. A spokesperson for the Central Banks says the notes are legal tender and can used as normal despite the typo.