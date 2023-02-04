SPOKANE, Wash. - A rally and march in honor of Tyre Nichols is set to take place in Spokane's Riverfront Park Saturday afternoon.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder has been released to the public.
Organizers for the event include the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS) and Spokane Community Against Racism.
"We cannot advance our vision of a just and nonviolent world without centering racial justice," PJALS wrote in a statement.
A release from PSL emphasized participants "will use our anger at injustice as a positive nonviolent for change."
"Our attitude will be one of openness, friendliness, and respect toward all we encounter. We will convey this through words, symbols, and actions," the release continued.
It starts at 3:30 p.m. on the north bank of Riverfront Park. The march plans to go westbound on Mallon, turn left on Post, turn right on Broadway until they reach the Spokane County courthouse.