WASHINGTON - Tyson Foods is expanding a recall of chicken strip products due to possible foreign matter contamination, specifically pieces of metal.
It was announced Saturday, May 4 that the company is recalling approximately 11,829,517 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products. This is up from the original recall of approximately 69,093 pounds of chicken recalled back in March.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were produced on various dates between October 1, 2018 - March 8, 2019 and have "Use By Dates" of October 1, 2019 - March 7, 2020.
Initially, two complaints had been made about extraneous material in the chicken products. The FSIS is now aware of six complaints involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.
