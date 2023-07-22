FERNWOOD, Idaho — The fire has expanded to 60 acres.
Last Updated: July 22 at 7:00 p.m.
Local firefighters constructed firelines around 95% of the perimeter of the Tyson Fire on Friday, leaving it 10% contained.
The fire is located five miles west of Fernwood and currently stands at 50 acres. Resources on scene include three Type 2 hand crews, five engines, three water tenders, two dozers and a feller buncher.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is provided.