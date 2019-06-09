WASHINGTON - Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with hard plastic.
According to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), says the products were distributed to institutions, including schools.
While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and wasn't part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.
The chicken was produced on February 28, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
- 32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to institutional food service locations nationwide and were not packaged for retail sale.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611.