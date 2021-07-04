Tyson Foods Inc is recalling about 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products infected with the pathogenic bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a dangerous infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.
The FSIS investigated after being notified of two people sick with listeriosis in June. Their investigation found three more cases, including one death. They were able to closely match the bacteria from these cases with samples from Tyson products.
Listeriosis can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. For those with weakened immune systems, the infection can be fatal.
In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
The contaminated products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the FSIS.
If you think you may have contaminated Tyson products sitting in your freezer, you can check them with this list of labels of recalled products:
