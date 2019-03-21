Tyson recalls more than 69,000 lbs. of chicken strips due to possible metal contamination

WASHINGTON - Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 69,093 lbs. of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Thursday.
The chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).
- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).
- 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, consumers are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase if they find them in their freezers.
