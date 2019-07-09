U-District PT is hosting a fun-run series beginning Tuesday night in Spokane.
The first fun run of the "2019 Summer Fun Run Series" features a Disney theme and will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m., with check-in beginning at 6 p.m. The runs include a 5K option and a one-mile run for kids.
The race will begin in the U-District PT parking lot at 730 N Hamilton. Registration is $12 for adults and free for kids 18 and under. Adults can register for the whole series for $30. Day-of registration is $15, and folks can register online in advance.
On top of the running, there will be dress up contests, prizes and food. All proceeds help fund the U-District Foundation encouraging Spokane's youth to be healthy. Shirts can be purchased to help send kids to camps.
The ensuing runs will be held Tuesday nights (July 16, July 23) at the same times. The 16th theme will be a "Neon and Foam Party," while the final run on the 23rd will be "Beach Night."