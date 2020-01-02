PHOENIX - U-Haul will soon be implementing a nicotine-free hiring policy set to go in effect in 21 states, including Washington and Idaho.
U-Haul says it will be the first major company in its field to decline job applicants who are nicotine users.
The policy goes into effect on Feb. 1 in 21 states. The employment of team members hired prior to that date will not be impacted by the policy.
“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” stated Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”
U-Haul employs over 30,000 across the U.S. and Canada. The policy will be enacted in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
The company seeks to establish itself as one of the healthiest corporate cultures in the U.S. and Canada. U-Haul offers team members an array of benefits through its "Healthier You" program, assisting them in areas of health, mindset, nutrition and fitness.
“If we take care for our Team Members, they will take care of our customers,” Lopez added.
Individuals seeking U-Haul jobs in the aforementioned 21 states will see statements regarding the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications, and will be questioned about nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening in the future to be considered.
