MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho's Kibbie Dome clear bag policy will go into effect starting January 1, 2020.
According to the university's clear bag policy, backpacks, large purses, oversized tote bags, reusable grocery bags, drawstring bags, camera bags, printed plastic bags, fanny packs and diaper bags will be prohibited at events with an expected audience of over 500 people.
Vandals fans can bring in clear bags no larger than 12-by-16-by-12 inches with no zippers, small clutch bags no larger than 4.5-by-6.5-inches, resealable clear plastic bags and seat cushions no larger than 18-by-18-inches with no zippers, pockets.
Only one clear bag and one small clutch is allowed per person. Backpacks or bags that do not meet the requirements cannot be stored in the Kibbie Dome.
The University of Idaho's FAQ page says nearly all large event facilities have adopted a clear bag policy.
The University of Idaho's Statement on the clear bag policy:
The U of I has evaluated the policies adopted by other universities in an attempt to maintain consistency and best practices. This new policy is intended to improve and maintain public safety and event security and to improve bag check efficiency at events.
If you leave a bag unattended, the bag and the items inside will be thrown out, according to the University of Idaho's clear bag policy.
