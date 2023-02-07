Bracelets
MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho students gathered Tuesday night to start packaging the Vandal Strong bracelets they have been selling for a physical memorial that will honor Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen, the four students that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November.
 
40 people showed to help, and they even had to turn several people away because they didn't have enough room. 
 
NonStop Local hosted a Connect Center fundraiser for the students and helped them raise more than $18,000. 
 
They plan to host more packaging parties in the near future. 

