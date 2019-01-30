In the midst of a controversy surrounding a University of Idaho professor on administrative leave who was barred from campus Wednesday, students are staging a walkout.

U of I students have arranged the walkout for Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. A protest event was cancelled earlier Wednesday due to heightened police presence, according to the Facebook event.

"The University of Idaho has demonstrated a lack of interest in hearing what the students have to say about this," The event description read. "As we are now aware of further information, we believe that this was an active effort to stifle the civil, silent demonstration we had planned for earlier today."

That police presence came after Idaho journalism professor Denise Bennett apparently admitted to police she was using meth and had access to firearms. That information led to a Vandal Alert on campus, saying Bennett had been barred from the Moscow campus.

Bennett was placed on administrative leave last week after speaking out about the handling of the University's grant funding.

The event page says the walkout will take place at the time that Bennett's first class would regularly be held. Students have planned to walk out of class and march to the administration building with their mouths duct-taped to "signify the attempts of the University to stifle and mute the voice of their students."