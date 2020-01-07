U.S. Army warning public of scam text messages about military draft

The U.S. Army is warning people about a scam that is tricking people into thinking they are being drafted in the military.
According to the U.S. Army, they have received multiple calls and emails from people who have received fake text messages.
Government officials want to make sure Americans know that the texts are not real and there is no draft.
They are unsure of where the scam texts are originating from.
"The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” the Selective Service System wrote on their Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft."
The U.S. Army said a draft has not been in effect since 1973 and registration for the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military.
