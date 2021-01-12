The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Washington District released a statement on Tuesday, denouncing violence and the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
Attorney William D. Hyslop said in the statement that the Constitution protects the rights to free speech but does not protect people who threaten people or put public officials in harm's way.
In the statement, Hyslop encourages people with information on individuals who were at the riot to contact the FBI.
Read the full statement:
"The January 6, 2021, mob attack upon the United States Capitol was a shameful and reprehensible affront to our democracy, and I condemn it in the strongest possible way. Our Constitution protects the rights of free speech and assembly, but it does not protect mob violence, threats to harm public officials, assaults on law enforcement officers, or damage to government buildings. Those who engage in these behaviors commit serious crimes, and our criminal justice system will hold them accountable.
"The United States Attorneys across the Nation work closely with our law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to ensure that any individuals who were involved in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol are brought to justice.
"Anyone with information regarding the events of January 6 should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02 "
