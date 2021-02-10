United States Attorney for the Eastern Region of Washington William D. Hyslop has announced that he will resign his position effective February 28th, 2021.
The resignation comes at the request of the Biden administration, who requested that all Presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorneys resign. In a press release announcing the resignation, Hyslop says he honors and respects the request.
The Department of Justice has named Joseph H. Harrington, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, to take over as the Acting U.S. Attorney when Hyslop resigns. Harrington has served this role before and will hold the position until a new Presidentially-appointment U.S. Attorney fills the position.
Hyslop was sworn in as U.S. Attorney in July of 2019 after being named by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He also served the role of U.S. Attorney from 1991 to 1993 during the George H.W. Bush administration.
In his resignation letter to President Biden, Hyslop says "It goes without saying that serving our great Country as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my professional career. I previously served in this role in President George H.W. Bush’s Administration and have been honored and privileged to serve again these past years.
Hyslop continues, "The women and men of my Office are outstanding public servants and I have certainly appreciated the support of the Department of Justice and all law enforcement as we have worked to support the safety and security of the residents of the Eastern District of Washington. We have accomplished much good together as stewards of our justice system.”
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl is among law enforcement officials who provided comments in the announcement of Hyslop's impending resignation, saying "U.S. Attorney Hyslop has been a constant partner with SPD in our efforts to keep Spokane the safe community that we all long to live in and raise our families. His engagement with local law enforcement, and commitment to safety first through prevention, education and enforcement, is second to none. We honor his commitment to justice through compassion and accountability, with the needs of the community being his priority."
The Eastern District of Washington is made up of the 20 counties east of the Cascades in Washington State. The U.S. Attorney's office has staffed offices in Spokane and Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.