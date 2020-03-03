On Tuesday, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, and the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the Department of Justice’s National Nursing Home Initiative to pursue nursing homes that do not provide poor quality care.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the initiative will focus on some of the worst nursing homes around the country and they have already investigated 30 facilities.
The department said they consider a number of factors when investigating facilities including number of staffing, hygiene protocol, withholding pain medication and physical/chemical restraints.
The Department of Justice said the initiative will reflect the department's commitment to protect seniors in the United States.
