LOON LAKE, Ore. - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a 65-year-old man stranded near Loon Lake, Oregon Friday afternoon.
According to the Coast Guard, the man was reported missing on Wednesday, but was later rescued by the Douglas County Search and Rescue team Friday morning.
The search and rescue crew had to call in the Coast Guard for assistance due to the area's difficult terrain, which search and rescue crews say would have made a ground evacuation too difficult.
Crews were able to locate the man and hoist him up into the helicopter before transporting him to the Coast Guard Air Station in North Bend where he was treated for hypothermia and dehydration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.