U.S. could see french fry shortage due to weak potato harvest season
The internet is freaking out because a one of the United State's favorite side dish staple may be in shortage: french fries.
According to CNN, due to an unusually wet and cold potato harvest season hit farms creating a shortage in potatoes.
Processors across the United States are scrambling, looking for a way to fill the void from potatoes farmers outside the U.S.
The U.S. is the fifth largest potatoes producer with Oregon, Idaho and North Dakota leading in production.
According to CNN, due to the wet and cold harvest, farmers will see significant loses and may not be able to fulfill their contracts with processing companies.
