Airlines are now prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on board flights as service or emotional support animals over passenger abusing the policies for emotional support animals.
According to KTLA, The United States Transportation Department said Thursday, the guidelines invalidates Delta's policy barring “pit bull type dogs” from traveling on the plane.
Airlines are allowed a case-by-case determination if the animal is safe to fly.
Airlines will have one month to change any policies that do not comply with the U.S. Department of Transportation.