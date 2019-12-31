Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite Militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main building inside the embassy.
It's not clear what caused the fire at the reception area near the parking lot of the compound.
A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound.
Dozens of protesters marched inside the compound after smashing the gate used by cars to enter the Embassy.
It wasn't immediately known whether the embassy staff had remained inside the main building.
President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the embassy breach and said the will be held "fully responsible." The developments represent a major downturn in Iraq-U.S. relations that could further undermine U.S. influence in the region and also weaken Washington's hand in its maximum pressure campaign against Iran.
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
The embassy attack followed deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq.
