Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT THEN INCREASING SNOW ACROSS NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE TUESDAY... .THE FIRST IN A SERIES OF WET AND WINTER WEATHER SYSTEMS WILL ARRIVE IN THE REGION THROUGH NEW YEARS EVE BRINGING WINTRY TRAVEL CONDITIONS. MORE STORM SYSTEMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK AS AN ACTIVE WINTER PATTERN DEVELOPS ACROSS THE REGION. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PST TODAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL DURING TODAY'S MORNING COMMUTE WILL BE SLIPPERY AND DIFFICULT WITH LIGHT TO MODERATE INTENSITY SNOW EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH NOON TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO RAIN IN THE SPOKANE AREA BY LATE MORNING OR EARLY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&