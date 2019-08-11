A United States fencing team athlete could face penalties after he took a knee during the national anthem on Friday during the Pan American Games medal ceremony.
In a tweet, the athlete, Race Imboden said, " we must call for change. My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants."
According to KIRO 7, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Imboden and other athletes agree to refrain from demonstrating political thoughts.