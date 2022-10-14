Prescribed burning operation at the Lowell WUI on Oct. 6
U.S. Forest Service - Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
LOWELL, Idaho - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' Moose Creek Ranger District is conducting a 10-acre prescribed burn Oct. 14 along Coolwater Road east of Lowell. 
 
According to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), smoke will be visible from US-12 and other nearby locations during these burn operations. This smoke is expected to dissipate quickly.
 
Burning was scheduled to being around 1 p.m. and continue through the afternoon.
 
USFS said the prescribed burn will remove harvest-generated slash in timber sale units, reduce hazardous wildfire fuels in the area, and prepare sale units for re-planting in the spring.

