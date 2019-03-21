U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms man who killed Kittitas Co. Deputy was in the U.S. illegally

Watch again

KHQ has confirmed the man who shot and killed Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson and wounded Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was unlawfully in the United States.

KHQ researches the backgrounds on all homicide suspects and while researching the background of the man who shot and killed Deputy Thompson and wounded Officer Chavez, we reached out to ICE.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro entered the United States on April 11, 2014 through a Laredo, Texas Land Port of Entry on a Temporary Agricultural Worker visa.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has no record of Flores Del Toro leaving the U.S., nor extending his visa after it expired.” the agency told KHQ on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.