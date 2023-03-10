CHESAW, Wash. – More than a year after a couple was found shot to death in Okanogan County, U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man they believe did it.
Detectives in Okanogan County identified 27-year-old Dylan Harrington as the suspect shortly after Dave Covey, 80, and Gerlyn Covey, 66, were killed on their property in Chesaw, a small town with a population less than 2,000 people not far from the Canadian border.
Detectives believe he had been squatting nearby and stealing supplies from the Coveys.
In February, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said they hadn't received any tips on where Harrington is, though they continued working with multiple agencies, including the US Marshals Service.
"Dyland Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life," said U.S. Marshal Craig Ellis Thayer. "We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find him and bring him to justice."
Harrington is about 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. U.S. Marshals warned he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information about where he is, you can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at (866) 865-8477. You can also call the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at (509) 422-7232 and select option four.