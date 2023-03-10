Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Davenport, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Hayden, Fairfield, Post Falls, Worley, Cheney, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, and Rockford. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will have a difficult time accumulating on road surfaces this afternoon due to warmer road temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&