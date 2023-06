Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms will first impact the central Idaho Panhandle late morning Thursday and transition to heavy torrential rainfall by mid to late Thursday into northeast and north central Washington. Burn scars in steep terrain will be susceptable to flash flooding. Urban and rural areas may experience flooding in low lying areas and roadways. The threat for flooding will continue overnight into Friday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Lincoln, southwestern Stevens, south central Ferry and southwestern Spokane Counties through 600 PM PDT... At 503 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Suncrest to 7 miles northwest of Fairchild AFB to 8 miles south of Cheney. Movement was west at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Davenport, Lincoln, Reardan, Sprague, Harrington, Springdale, Creston, Little Falls Dam, Mohler, Amber, Gravelles, Tyler, Mondovi, Miles, Telford, Wellpinit, Rocklyn, Eleanor, Bluestem, and Ford. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 243 and 264. U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 229 and 269. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH