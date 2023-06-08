Police lights--Vault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two wanted fugitives from Portland, Ore. were tracked down and arrested on June 7 in Spokane by U.S. Marshals Service. 

The U.S. Marshals and Portland Detectives developed leads that led them to an address in Spokane, WA and they were apprehended without incident.

The fugitives were wanted on charges of 1st degree robbery with a firearm.

Both fugitives are booked into local detention facilities. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips

