The U.S. has passed President Biden's goal of 200-million vaccinations as of Thursday, April 22. 

Biden remarked on the surpassed numbers in a tweet Thursday.

"Make no mistake: This is an American achievement. It’s a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve. And a reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together in pursuit of a common goal," Biden said.

The number of current vaccinations in the U.S is about 216-million and reported COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend in the last week.

