The U.S. has passed President Biden's goal of 200-million vaccinations as of Thursday, April 22.
Biden remarked on the surpassed numbers in a tweet Thursday.
"Make no mistake: This is an American achievement. It’s a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve. And a reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together in pursuit of a common goal," Biden said.
The number of current vaccinations in the U.S is about 216-million and reported COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend in the last week.
Today, we officially reached our goal of 200 million shots in my first 100 days.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021
