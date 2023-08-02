WASHINGTON — The Russell Senate Office Building was locked down and evacuated Wednesday after reports of a possible active shooter, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to NBC News.
The reports have not yet been substantiated and Capitol Police officers are still searching the area.
U.S. Capitol Police tweeted just before 3 p.m. ET that their officers were searching in and around a Senate office building in response to "a concerning 911 call."
"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here," the agency tweeted.
In a follow-up post on Twitter, Capitol Police said, “If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."
Officers blocked access to the underground tunnels leading to the Senate office buildings from the main Capitol building.
An email sent to congressional staff warned people to move inside their office or the nearest one and to take emergency equipment and visitors. It told people to close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows and to find a place to hide or seek cover if they are in a public space, according to a report from NBC News.
Most lawmakers are currently away from the Capitol and in their congressional districts for the August recess. Staff members still report to their offices on Capitol Hill, but there are likely fewer people in the office buildings during the recess period.