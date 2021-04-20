U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell released the following statement regarding the Chauvin verdict Tuesday.
“George Floyd and his family deserve justice. Today, a jury deliberated, and we took one step closer towards justice. Congress should now pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and ensure equal treatment under law.”
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, brought to the house in 2020, addresses policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability. Among other things, the bill would:
- Lower the criminal intent standard—from willful to knowing or reckless—to convict a law enforcement officer for misconduct in a federal prosecution,
- Limit qualified immunity as a defense to liability in a private civil action against a law enforcement officer or state correctional officer, and
- Authorize the Department of Justice to issue subpoenas in investigations of police departments for a pattern or practice of discrimination.
The bill also creates a national registry, "the National Police Misconduct Registry" which would compile data on complaints and records of police misconduct.
Language in the bill says it will also establish new requirements for law enforcement officers and agencies, including to report data on use-of-force incidents, to obtain training on implicit bias and racial profiling and to wear body cameras.