The first ever U.S. Space Force uniforms have touched down on earth but it wasn't a smooth landing after Twitter users started making jokes.
On Friday, the official Twitter page for the United States Space Force tweeted a photo of the uniforms showing that they are camo.
One user asked, "Shouldn't space force camo be black with little stars on it?" Another wrote, "How many trees are you expecting to find in space?"
Wouldn’t the camo work better if it were just black? 👽 https://t.co/i2FACCEMYA— Jason Johnson (@jasonsjohnson) January 18, 2020
Cool. Apparently, Space Force’s first mission will be on Endor. https://t.co/WCt5jmDS2w— Jennifer N. Victor (@jennifernvictor) January 18, 2020
The U.S. Space Force later responded writing, "USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one."
USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020
Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.
