U.S. Space Force uniforms mocked on Twitter for being camo pattern

The first ever U.S. Space Force uniforms have touched down on earth but it wasn't a smooth landing after Twitter users started making jokes. 

On Friday, the official Twitter page for the United States Space Force tweeted a photo of the uniforms showing that they are camo.

One user asked, "Shouldn't space force camo be black with little stars on it?" Another wrote, "How many trees are you expecting to find in space?"

The U.S. Space Force later responded writing, "USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one."

