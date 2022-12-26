SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
A passenger dialed 911 on Johnson's cell phone and with a blown out tire and driving uphill on icy roads, Johnson drove to Sacred Heart Hospital. “I don’t know how I made it,” Johnson said told The Spokesman-Review. He said it wasn't until he got out of his car and started moving that he noticed he was shot in his chest.
The bullet fractured his ribs, pierced and collapsed one of his lungs, then lodged itself near his spine. The bullet is not life-threatening, so doctors don’t plan to remove it.
One passenger was also hit during the shooting, they are in stable condition.
Right now, it's unclear what the motive for the shooting was.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help cover medical expenses. To learn more, click here.