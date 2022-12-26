Weather Alert

.Warm, wet, and breezy weather will lead to rises on creeks and small streams early to mid week. The combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and central and southern Idaho Panhandle. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman. * WHEN...Until 430 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1247 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. This will cause small stream rises and flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston, Pullman, Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Clarkston, Rathdrum, St. Maries, Dalton Gardens, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Lapwai, Wallace, Liberty Lake and Airway Heights. - Paradise Creek, Asotin Creek, Latah and Rock Creeks, Lapwai and Lawyer Creeks, and much of the Palouse River Basin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. Peak winds expected Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Potlatch, Lamona, Quincy, Davenport, La Crosse, Ephrata, Pullman, Grand Coulee, Mansfield, Ralston, Wilbur, Worley, Ritzville, Othello, Coulee City, Oakesdale, Genesee, Electric City, Rockford, Creston, Odessa, Plummer, Clarkston Heights, Palisades, Winchester, Coulee Dam, Tekoa, Waterville, Rosalia, Clarkston, Moses Lake, Moscow, Stratford, Colfax, Uniontown, Cheney, Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Pomeroy, and Harrington. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&