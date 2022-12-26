SPOKANE, Wash. - An Uber driver and one of his passengers were shot on the morning of Christmas Eve in a drive-by incident, with no suspect currently in custody.
According to The Spokesman-Review, 57-year-old Duane Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
In an interview with Johnson, he said he realized his car was shot when one of the backseat passengers said their finger was blown off.
While a passenger dialed 911 on Johnson's cell phone, Johnson drove to Sacred Heart Medical Center uphill on icy roads with a tired blown out.
He said it wasn't until he got out of his car and started moving that he noticed he was shot in his chest.
"He pulled up my jacket and looked at me and says, 'Yeah, you got hit. You're shot,'" recalled Johnson. He said the officer told him they were going to get him help.
"I was just shocked because I never felt it until then, never felt that I got hit at all," Johnson said. "I didn't know that, so it was crazy."
The bullet fractured his ribs, grazed and collapsed one of his lungs, then lodged itself near his spine. Johnson said he didn't have any problems breathing until he realized he'd been shot. He lost two liters of blood and has a chest tube inserted to drain the fluid from his lung, though he's hopeful it can be removed tomorrow so he can go home on Wednesday.
The bullet location is not life-threatening, so surgeons do not plan to remove it. One doctor told Johnson he was a blessed man. As for Johnson, he told NonStop Local he does not intend to return to work as an Uber driver once he recovers.
One passenger was also hit during the shooting. They are in stable condition.
Right now, it's unclear what the motive for the shooting was, and no suspect has been apprehended. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help cover medical expenses. To learn more, click here.