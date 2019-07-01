An app that has been often referred to as "Uber for lawn care" is expanding into Spokane.
"GreenPal" connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals and is launching this week in Spokane.
Homeowners can use the app to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals, with the availability to list their lawns along with service date and lawn-care needs.
From then, professionals can bid on their properties based on Google and aerial images or any other details provided by the homeowner. The homeowner can select who they'd like to work with based on vendor rating, reviews or pricing.
Upon completion of service, the professional sends a time-stamped photo, and homeowners can then pay through the app and set up further appointments.
“After successfully launching in 150 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Spokane find reliable, local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.
GreenPal is based in Nashville, Tenn. and operates in several major markets across the country. The app's users include over 1 million homeowners and over 15,000 landscaping professionals.