ARLINGTON, Virginia - If ride share prices, such as Uber or Lyft, seem high, there might be a reason. According to WJLA/ABC 7, Uber and Lyft drivers are purposely causing price surges.
Ride share drivers will turn off the app for a few minutes, making it think there are less drivers available, causing the price of a ride to spike.
According to WJLA, Uber stated this is only a problem at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, but drivers across the country beg to differ.
According to YouTube channel, Dustin is Driving, “...rule number one is we don’t talk about ‘surge club.’”
While this practice is widespread, KHQ has not found any evidence showing this is happening in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area.