SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A safety report released by ride share company Uber revealed the company received 235 reports of rape occurring during a ride in the United State last year.
According to a report by NBC News, that averages to around four reports of rape a week.
The ride share company has been under increased scrutiny after a flood of lawsuits from rides alleging they were sexually assaulted by drivers across the country.
The report looked at complaints made to the company between 2017 and 2018. Here are just a few of the stand-out statistics.
- 235 reports of rape in 2018, up from 229 in 2017
- 280 reports of attempted rape in 2018, down from 307 in 2017
- 1,560 reports of groping in 2018, up from 1,440 in 2017
- 376 reports of unwanted kissing to the breast, buttocks or mouth in 2018, down from 390 in 2017
- 594 reports of unwanted kissing to a different body part in 2018, up from 570 in 2017
In total, the report showed Uber received over 5,981 reports of sexual abuse between 2017 and 2018.
Of that number, the report showed 54 percent of those accused of sexual abuse were drivers, while 45 percent of those accused were riders.
Uber saw a 16 percent decrease in sexual abuse during rides, according to the report.
