Founding Blink-182 member, Tom DeLonge, is going after "All the Small Things" in the sky.
According to NBC San Diego, Tom DeLong and his company, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, signed a contract with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to research UFOS.
DeLonge founded To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2015 to research UFOs and extraterrestrial existences.
"Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, nontraditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities. At the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming."
