UI football player Collin Sather diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer

University of Idaho redshirt freshman wide receiver Collin Sather has been diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Sather began experiencing stomach pains January 17 before being diagnosed. Administrators from the UI football program and the university have rallied to support him.
"We are with Collin every day during this fight," head coach Paul Petrino told the Spokesman. "He is a great young man, and the model of a great teammate. Everyone in our program cares a lot about him , and he will always be a valued member of this team. We will be here to welcome him back when he wins his battle."
Sather was treated with dialysis and chemotherapy at Deaconess Hospital after being diagnosed. He was scheduled to be moved to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for further treatment.
While undergoing treatment in Spokane, he's gotten visits from coaches teammates and staff. He's also heard from people who've overcome a similar medical condition.
On February 24, Sather's birthday, the Idaho Vandals Facebook page posted a link to a GoFundMe that has been set up to help with his medical expenses. You can view that page here: https://bit.ly/2VjKTme.