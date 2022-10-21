SPOKANE, Wash. - The most heartbreaking moment of 17-year-old Mariia Yazepova's life was waking up one morning at her home in Kyiv to explosions outside.
"I woke up one morning just before school," she recalls. "The day before, everything was fine; I was doing my Ukrainian language homework. The next day I woke up, and my mom said, 'The war started.'"
Mariia is devastated to see what has happened to her beloved hometown. The start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine officially began on Feb. 24, 2022, when missiles from Belarus were fired on Kyiv and Kharkiv, while spearheads targeted Luhansk and Donetsk.
"It changed my life completely," Mariia says. "It's not the best that your country is in a state of full-scale invasion."
While Kyiv was one of the first to be targeted in the war, it has luckily escaped much of the destruction seen elsewhere in the country. Six cities, including Mariupol, Volnovakha, Rubizhne, Popasna, Lyman, and Sievierodonetsk, were completely destroyed. The communities of Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia suffered significant damage, and in Kharkiv, part of the Pivnichna Saltivka residential district was also completely destroyed, as reported by Ukraine news outlet Babel.
But even with fewer missile strikes, the hardships of daily life across Kyiv are tremendous, with power outages, food shortages, limited healthcare, lack of clean water sources, families split apart as over 12 million Ukrainians have fled the region, and the looming threat of airstrikes, infantry, and drones.
Through all the turmoil, however, Mariia was able to hold onto a bit of hope.
"I started looking for universities before the war started, and I applied to Whitworth," Mariia explains. "One day, I woke up and I had this letter in my mail that said, 'Oh, you’re accepted to Whitworth, that’s so exciting!' But then time went by, and the war broke out, and that’s when the support from Whitworth was showing the most for me out of all the universities I applied to."
Her solo journey stateside was made possible by support of the Whitworth community.
"They were chatting with me while I was in the bomb shelter, asking how I was how my family was," she recalls.
Marie Whalen, Whitworth Associate Director of International Admissions, was one of her most enthusiastic supporters, leading the effort to ensure Mariia made it to Spokane safely.
"As we were communicating with her and we're getting pictures from her where she's helping with war efforts, I said, 'We have to bring this student here—she's so amazing, she's so brave!'"
While Mariia had reservations about leaving her family, she says her mother was adamant she accept the opportunity. "I was in Ukraine during the war, and my mom was concerned because of my mental state and my studies. So she's like, 'No, you're not staying here any longer—you need to go.'"
Whalen says it took a village of Whitworth staff and donors to arrange for Mariia's arrival, but the teen is fitting right in. And, she's already giving back to the community that offered her so much support.
"Since she's been here, she has really embraced this community, and vice versa! She's already on our national championship debate team."
"The community here is very accepting and helping me, and I was really grateful for that," Mariia says. "I want to thank the community with every way I can. I love the community here, and I’m very thankful to the donors too because it gave me the opportunity to continue my education in this amazing place."
Mariia arrived in Spokane around two months ago in August. While her time here has been full of encouragement and support, she still worries about her family and home back in Ukraine.
"My mom is staying there, primarily because of my grandparents," she explains. "My grandma is sick, and I right before war started, she had a back injury so she couldn’t go anywhere, and all the medical institutions were closed."
The war has taken more than a physical toll on the family, though.
For her grandparents, the suffering in Ukraine is all too familiar. "They’re also very sad because at the beginning of their life, they had war breaking out, and now at the end of their life, there’s war… This is a tough challenge for them."
Even happy memories feel tarnished by the invasion. "My mom and my dad met there (in Kyiv)."
For Mariia, this is not actually the first time she's seen war in Ukraine, but it is the first time she's had to face it unshielded to the harsh realities it brings. "The war first started in 2014 but I was too young to actually know what was going on," she explains. "I was 10 years at the time."
Although she is safe now, her family is still struggling back home.
"My mom doesn't have electricity now, so it's very hard to text me from there, and she's really worried if I come back home, the situation will be very bad. So I actually don’t know when I’m coming back home," she says.
For now, Mariia is diving into her studies, enjoying the support of her new friends at Whitworth. "The community here is very accepting and helping me, and I was really grateful for that." she says. "I'm trying to live to the fullest and keep busy, not to think about all the stuff that is happening back home."
Mariia hopes her studies at Whitworth University lead her to a future in Ukrainian government, or toward becoming a social worker, so she can use her past to help brighten her home country's future. "I think it would be great to change the world (to) better help people."
While the war ravages her country, Mariia finds strength to continue moving forward, holding onto the hope of a better future.
"One of my dreams is to try and work on the war problem that is going on, because it affects me, it affects my family, and people around the world," she says. "And maybe in the future, I’ll be contributing to solving this problem."