Umatilla National Forest lands closed due to fire conditions

With persistent extreme hot and dry conditions, active large wildfires, limited firefighting resources and concern for public safety, forest officials have temporarily closed the entirety of the Umatilla National Forest effective immediately.
A full forest closure means people are prohibited from entering any part of the forest at any time. This includes National Forest lands, roads, trails and recreational facilities. Access on county, state or federal roadways will will be open.
Violating closures and fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.
If you have any plans for visiting the Umatilla National Forest in the next several weeks, you should cancel your plans, the department of agriculture said.