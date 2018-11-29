SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators with the Spokane Fire Department’s Special Investigation Unit say candles left burning unattended caused yesterday’s house fire that displaced a family of seven.
The Spokane Fire Department responded to the residence in the 1100 block of E. 37th Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Fire crews were able to work quickly to extinguish the fire and keep it from causing more damage. The fire did cause substantial damage to the basement of the home and smoke damage throughout. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.
This time of the year is the peak time for home candles fires. The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind community members to use candles with care and following these important safety tips:
• Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.
• Keep candles at least one foot away from anything that can burn.
• Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle. Keep matches and lighters up high and out of children’s reach, in a locked cabinet.
• Use candle holders that are sturdy, and will not tip over easily.
• Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.
• Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any loose clothing away from the flame.
• Do not burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.
• Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home.
• Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage. Never use candles.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, December is the peak time of year for home candle fires.
"As we come into the holiday season, candles become part of our celebration. A lot of people like to have them out," said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief, Chad Childears. "And when we leave them alone they can potentially fall over and create an ignition source, especially if they're unattended. We can have that problem were it will start a fire and have an opportunity to grow before someone notices it."
Roughly one-third (37%) of home candle fires started in bedrooms. These fires caused 36% of the associated deaths and 51% of the associated injuries.
Falling asleep was a factor in 11% percent of the home candle fires and 21% of the associated deaths.
"If you're not going to be in the room where the candle is, you're creating a potential hazard," said Childears. "So it's best to put it out so that you don't give it the opportunity to start a fire in your home and potentially ruin your holiday season."