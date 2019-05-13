Unclaimed lotto ticket sold in Spokane Valley is worth nearly quarter of a million dollars

Right now someone is nearly a quarter of a million dollars richer and they may have no idea. That's because back on January 19th, they bought a Hit5 lotto ticket at the Winco Foods on E. Sprague in Spokane Valley and won, but never claimed their prize of $220,000.
The ticket expires on July 18th of this year, so whoever did win it has just a little over 2 months to claim it. The winning numbers are "10-15-31-38-39".
If you have that ticket, contact Washington Lottery. You do have to actually have the ticket to claim your prize.
