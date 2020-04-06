SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - With current Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner set to retire in June, Undersheriff Dave Ellis has been appointed as Chief Werner's successor.
City Manager Mark Calhoun appointed Ellis to begin serving as the new Spokane Valley Police Chief, beginning July 1.
"Undersheriff Ellis has dedicated more than 20 years to keeping our communities safe in a wide range of vital positions in law enforcement," Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick said. "He knows the ever changing needs of Spokane Valley residents and businesses and how to mobilize teams to keep public safety a priority for our city. I appreciate the amazing contributions by Chief Werner and know that Under Sheriff Ellis will continue the exemplary foundation that has been built."
Ellis has spent his entire law enforcement career in the Inland Northwest, starting in 1998 with the Post Falls Police Department working as a patrol officer, field training officer and SWAT team member. He was named Officer of the Year in 2000.
In 2002, Ellis joined the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, where he was worked in several roles such as: Patrol Deputy, Field Training Officer, the Regional Training Coordinator, Lead Patrol Procedures Instructor, Academy TAC Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Traffic Unit Sergeant, as well as Tactical Flight Officer and supervisor of the Air Support Unit.
Ellis has been overseeing the Sheriff's Office patrol, investigative and intelligence divisions in addition to the aviation, dive and water rescue teams. He has been awarded the Life Saving medal, Unit Merit award and Sheriff's Star awards during his career with the SCSO.
Undersheriff Ellis has also served as the Western Region Director for the Airborne Public Safety Association, serving the west coast of the U.S. and Asia. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Retiring in June, Chief Werner started his career by serving nine years in the United States Air Force, followed by 21 years with the Spokane County Sheriff's office. According to the press release, prior to becoming the Chief of Police for Spokane Valley, Werner served six years as the Patrol Division Commander.
Werner also oversaw several units including, the SWAT Team, the Traffic Unit, Search and Rescue, the Dive Team, Marine Enforcement and the Regional Air Support Unit.
"I am privileged and honored to have had the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for the Spokane Valley these past four years," Chief Warner said in a statement back in January. "The Spokane Valley Police Department has tremendous support from citizens, city staff and elected officials for which we are extremely grateful. I greatly appreciate having worked beside so many outstanding people during my tenure and would like to thank the men and women of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department for their dedication and commitment in making our community safer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.