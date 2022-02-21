SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich blasts former deputy and sheriff candidate Craig Chamberlin for his role in writing a character reference letter for a man who pled guilty to a serious child pornography charge, a third player is coming out of the woodworks.
"I understand the things we have to do as the sheriff's office to get more involved in our community, how to get the resources we need to succeed. And I also have the support of our local elected officials to do so. Craig doesn't have any of those things," Nowels claimed.
"We're talking about community safety. We're talking about people's lives as serious business and nothing. Somebody who was unqualified as correct should not be undertaking this kind of a project."
Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference Monday that the reason Chamberlin was fired isn't because of the character reference letter, rather than the lies he had told during the investigation. Nowels agrees with the Sheriff.
"He called into question the integrity of the sheriff's office investigation into the allegations against him. And he called into question the integrity of law enforcement in general and the public needs to know the details of the investigation. They need to know the truth, and Craig was not providing the truth."