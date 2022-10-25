SPOKANE, Wash. - Employment data published Tuesday showed Spokane County reached a record-low, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% in September.
The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) published the preliminary data. The department found Spokane County had a total workforce of 263,288 workers. Of those, 253,455 were employed and 9,833 were unemployed.
The unemployment rate of 3.7% was equal to the statewide rate, but below the national average of 3.5%.
According to the Spokane Workforce Council, there were 7,639 job postings in September, an increase of 988 compared to September 2021.
Several other counties in eastern Washington also had low rates of unemployment. Asotin County had an unemployment rate of 2.9%, tied with King County for the lowest in the state. Adams County had a rate of 3.1%, Lincoln County had a rate of 3.7% and Whitman County had a rate of 3.5%.
Washington state's northeastern counties continued to lag behind the state average. Ferry County had an unemployment rate of 7.3%, Pend Oreille County had a rate of 5.3% and Stevens County had a rate of 4.8%.
County-level unemployment data for October will be published by ESD on Nov. 22.
You can find this month's data here, and historical data here.