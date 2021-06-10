Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that people who are receiving unemployment benefits will have to fulfill their weekly job search requirements starting the first week of July.
Prior to the pandemic, people receiving unemployment benefits had to document at least three approved job search activities each week to remain eligible for the benefits.
In March 2020 Gov. Inslee, with support of the state legislature, halted weekly job search requirements due to the economic recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The requirements are set to go back into effect beginning July 4 and due to the Washington Employment Security Department by the end of the week, July 10.
