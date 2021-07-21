SPOKANE, Wash. - Washingtonians are getting back to work. Compared to this time last year, the unemployment rate is cut in half.
In June 2021, the 5.2% of people were unemployed while in June 2020 10.8% were unemployed, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
The rate of unemployed people is better in Spokane County than the statewide average, sitting at 4.8%.
The highest rate of jobless people during the pandemic was seen in April 2021 at 16.3%.
ESD economist Paul Turkek said, "the labor market recovery picked up some speed this month after slowing over the previous two months."
June saw 24,100 jobs added to the market. The majority of new jobs being added to education, health, professional, and hospitality industries.
Employers in Spokane are still looking for people to hire.
The 1898 Public House is offering a $1,200 signing bonus for multiple positions. You can find their job posting on Facebook here.
This is not the first time a local business has offered a bonus like this recently. Old European offered a $500 bonus in May.