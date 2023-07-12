SPOKANE, Wash. — When the the first images from the James Webb telescope were released on July 12, 2022, scientists and laypeople across the world celebrated the fruit of decades of work.
Over the past year, the telescope has continued to impress, netting discovery after discovery, rapidly improving our understanding of the Earth's place in the world.
Kamesh Sankaran, professor of engineering and physics at Whitworth University, told the Spokesman-Review last July he was excited and relieved. A year later, those feelings have been more than justified.
"Whenever something is new, we have a sense of optimism for all the endless possibilities that something could be. After that, there's a reality check if something actually lived up to that excitement," Sankaran said. "This is a case where it's an unequivocal yes... it has lived up to its promise and expectation."
Living up to expectations, Sankaran said, has implications both for deep-space research and for the incredible engineering behind the state-of-the-art telescope.
For science, the James Webb telescope, far surpassing its predecessor, has revealed extensive details about the planets, stars and galaxies beyond our solar system. NASA engineer Mike Menzel emphasized those discoveries as first steps towards finding extraterrestrial life.
"We found certain molecules in the atmospheres of planets around other stars in our own galaxy that we didn't really expect," Menzel said. "Looking at the atmospheres of these exoplanets is one of the first steps of answering the question, 'are we alone, how prevalent is life out there?'"
As a professor in engineering, Sankaran took particular notice of the incredible technological achievements of the telescope, which he places right alongside the scientific discoveries. Sankaran likened the telescope to a car leaving a lot, but instead of losing most of its value on day one, James Webb held up exceptionally well.
"We have this really fancy engineering instrument — how well is it going to hold up?" Sankaran asked. "Is it going to keep working to that level of precision. If you look at the thermal control, the optical resolution, is it actually going to live up to that beyond day one? It has — that's amazing."
In that light, the telescope could be considered one of the great feats of engineering, according to Sankaran. While other accomplishments like the moon landings in the late 1960s and early 1970s were more novel, the James Webb telescope so completely exceeded its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, that it's still an incredible accomplishment.
Just because the James Webb telescope is such a leap in technology, however, doesn't mean there aren't major improvements in the near future.
"We're trying to put together thoughts on how to make a telescope so big and so powerful that we could see Earth-like planets around other stars in their habitable zone," Menzel said. "That telescope will be called the habitable world explorer, and we're starting to put together some initial concepts of what that telescope will look like."
The engineering accomplishments of the James Webb telescope aren't just stepping stones for technological progress in space exploration. Sankaran noted technology over the last several decades have come out of the space program, and the James Webb telescope isn't an exception.
"We have carbon monoxide detectors, just $20 at a local home improvement store. Those come out of the space program," Sankaran said. "There are so many things that just better life on earth. Talk about controls of space craft, and the implications that has for autonomous driving systems, navigation systems. It's hard to predict exactly what this will do for us, but it's going to do a lot."
Sankaran hopes both the deep-space and the practical discoveries of the James Webb telescope will help inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists — not just for his students, but for K-12 students as well.
"One of the hopes that I have is that this will inspire students at a younger and younger age," Sankaran said. "I teach university students and obviously care a lot about teaching the engineering and physics implications of these discoveries, but I'm also interested in the upstream side in the K-12 system. What are we teaching? How can we inspire young people... about what's possible? The biggest win would be if this inspires kids to shoot for things they may have never considered shooting for."
If you're interested in following along with the discoveries and accomplishments of the James Webb Space Telescope, visit jwst.nasa.gov and follow NASA on social media.