Some areas of Eastern Washington and the Panhandle district woke up to snow this morning following an unexpected low pressure circulation with snow forming ahead swooping into some areas of Eastern Washington and the Panhandle region. This system as prompted a weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The NWS cautions there may be slick and slushy roadways and low visibility.
Several advisories warn of bursts of heavy snowfall with an inch per hour or greater through the evening and into Friday morning, which might be why WSU's baseball gam against Cal was cancelled today, instead planning a doubleheader tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.
Of course, that hasn't stopped the Cougs from practicing.
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/F40kbPPt39— Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) April 14, 2022
While the snow doesn't seem to be sticking too well in Colfax or Davenport, WSDOT reports they've converted another of their trucks back into a plow and will be treating the roads near Moses Lake, and Spokane's WSDOT crews have converted some of their trucks back into winter operations as well.
Snow continues to fall between Four Lakes and Moses Lake, which means another truck converted back to winter operations. Crews at Sprague just converted this truck and are headed out this afternoon on road patrols for snow & ice. Please give them space and watch for our crews. pic.twitter.com/55JZePC7fx— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 14, 2022
For those beginning to fret for the weekend festivities, don't worry! While Saturday may see some snowfall, the chances for precipitation are expected to retreat towards the mountains and wane, with weather on Sunday much more suited for egg hunting!