SPOKANE, Wash. - Each day, Lisa Wilson waits for her daughter to get home from school. Then they make their way up what looks like a normal gravel driveway.
But it's actually a city street.
Wilson has been living in the Perry District with her family, including her daughter who has some disabilities, for about a year and she says the road has been a constant headache.
"It's an ongoing problem and the city doesn't seem to want to help us out at all," Wilson said.
She said she's met with the city multiple times looking for answers.
"Basically, they've said they're not going to do anything about the streets even though we pay taxes on them," she said.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson also spoke with the city and learned that Wilson and her family are not the only ones dealing with what are called unimproved roads.
Spokesperson Marlene Feist said there are actually 60 miles of these roads within city limits.
A new program was recently introduced allocating $200,000 for two of these projects this year. Moving forward, the city is hoping to spend around $700,000 a year to improve these roads.
"They're transportation benefit district dollars. The dollars you pay on your license fee to the city of Spokane but it's going to take some time. We're talking about a few blocks at a time each year," Feist said.
For Wilson, it's a project that's long overdue.
"I'd like to see them paved and maintained," she said.